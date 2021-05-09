India reports 4,092 COVID-19 deaths, 403,738 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 9, 2021

India today logged 4,092 deaths due to COVID-19 and 403,738 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the country continued to battle the ravaging coronavirus pandemic that appeared to be spreading without let in several states.

At 4,092, the number of deaths in a single day was less than the record high of 4,187 recorded yesterday. It is the second consecutive day that the country has registered more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period.

At 403,738, the number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period is more than yesterday's 401,078 but less than the record high of 414,188 posted on May 7. This is the fourth consecutive day and the fifth time this month that the country has reported in excess of 400,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

While the overall numbers are worrying, what is causing even more concern is the spiralling numbers of cases being reported from the smaller towns and rural areas, where the healthcare system may not be able to handle the increased caseload.

More and more states have imposed lockdowns or similar restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 18th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 403,738 new cases of infection registered in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-affected state, accounted for 53,605, lower than the 54,022 recorded yesterday.

The number of deaths in the state in the last 24 hours went down to 864 from 898 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, posted 2,664 new cases of infection and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 3,040 cases and 71 deaths reported yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 96 deaths in Aurangabad, followed by 81 in Nashik, 66 in Nagpur, 47 in Ahmednagar, 45 in Solapur, 38 in Thane, 34 in Satara and 33 in Nandurbar.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 17,364 new cases of infection and 332 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as compared to 19,832 cases and 341 deaths posted yesterday.

Karnataka recorded 47,563 new cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours as against 48,781 cases and 592 deaths logged yesterday. State capital Bengaluru accounted for 21,534 new cases and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 21,376 cases and 346 deaths reported yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has risen to 242,362, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in January 2020, while the total number of cases has crossed the 22-million mark to reach 22,296,414.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone past 18 million to 18,317,404, up 386,444 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 82.15% from 81.90% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 13,202 in the last 24 hours to 3,736,648 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 157.690 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.283 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.686 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.145 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (581,516) and Brazil (421,316).

