India reports 392,488 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, new high of 3,689 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, May 2, 2021

India today reported as many as 392,488 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection across the country and a new high of 3,689 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours as the spread of the pandemic in several states continued to remain a major cause of concern.

Adding to the woes of the people were the continuing shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on witnessed in several cities amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but clearly more needs to be done on these fronts.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

At 3,689, the number of deaths registered today is the highest in a single day since the pandemic began in India in late January last year. The previous high of 3,645 deaths was recorded on April 29. The number was 3,523 yesterday.

The 392,488 new cases logged today is lower than yesterday's 401,993 -- the highest so far in a 24-hour period in the country.

With today's numbers, the toll so far has climbed to 215,542 while the total number of cases has climbed to 19,557,457.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the 11th straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the 11th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 392,488 new cases of infection reported today in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 63,282, slightly higher than the 62,919 registered yesterday.

The state also accounted for 802 of the 3,689 deaths posted today, lower than the 828 reported yesterday and the peak of 1,035 posted on April 28.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, reported 3,897 new cases on Saturday and 89 deaths.

Among the other districts, there were 66 deaths in Solapur, 57 in Nagpur, 54 in Pune, 45 each in Thane and Nashik, 37 in Osmanabad, 32 in Ahmednagar, and 31 each in Aurangabad and Yavatmal.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 25,219 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, lower than the 27,047 recorded yesterday.

The number of deaths in Delhi, however, rose to a new high of 412.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 15,992,271, up 307,865 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate fell to 81.77% from 81.83% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 80,934 in the last 24 hours to 3,349,644 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 151.801 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.188 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.390 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.725 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (576,722), Brazil (405,437) and Mexico (217,168).

