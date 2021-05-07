India reports 3,915 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 414,188 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, May 7, 2021

India today reported 3,915 deaths due to COVID-19 and 414,188 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread in many parts of the country, especially in smaller towns and rural areas.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,980 deaths the highest in a single day so far -- and 412,262 new cases of infection.

This is the third time that the total number of cases has crossed the 400,000-mark after touching 401,993 on May 1.

Media reports from across the country continued to highlight tales of extreme distress, especially from rural areas, as the healthcare system and people continued to grapple with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The reports also underlined the sorry state of hospitals in many places and the inadequacy of the healthcare system as a whole.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but there is a long way to go.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

Kerala, for instance, has announced a week-long lockdown from tomorrow while Rajasthan has imposed a two-week lockdown from May 10.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 16th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 414,188 new cases of infection recorded in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 62,194, higher than the 57,640 logged yesterday.

The number of deaths in the state in the last 24 hours came down to 853 from 920 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, reported 3,028 new cases, lower than yesterday's 3,882, and 69 deaths, lower than the previous day's number of 77.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 117 deaths in Nashik in the last 24 hours, followed by 79 in Pune, 58 in Solapur, 43 in Beed, 41 in Nagpur, 39 in Nanded and 31 in Thane.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 19,133 new cases of infection and 335 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours as compared to 20,960 new cases of infection and 311 deaths registered yesterday.

In Karnataka, as many as 49,058 new cases of infection and 328 deaths were posted in the last 24 hours, as against 50,112 cases of infection and 346 deaths reported yesterday.

Of these, state capital Bengaluru accounted for 23,706 cases of infection and 139 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late January last year, has risen to 234,083 while the total number of cases has climbed to 21,491,598.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 17,612,351,up 331,507 from yesterday. The recovery rate has gone down slightly to 81.94% from 81.98% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 78,766 in the last 24 hours to 3,645,164 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 155.655 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.252 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.604 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.003 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (580,061) and Brazil (416,949).

