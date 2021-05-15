India reports 3,890 more COVID-19 deaths, 326,098 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 15, 2021

India today reported 3,890 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 326,098 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be a cause of major concern in many parts of the country, especially in rural areas and the smaller towns.

At 3,890, the number of deaths today is lower than the 4,000 deaths posted yesterday. Similarly, the number of fresh cases of infection, at 326,098, is also lower than yesterday's number of 343,144.

In fact, the number of daily deaths has maintained a downward trend for four days now, while the number of new cases has gone down for three consecutive days.

But, while the daily numbers are falling in several states, they are still at high levels, which means that the lockdowns and other restrictions put in place in various states would continue for some more time. In fact, more and more states are extending the restrictions in place.

This is the first time after three days that the number of deaths has fallen below the 4,000-mark today. The highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period, at 4,205, was posted on May 12.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the number has remained below the 400,000-mark. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places and the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad as well as from the corporate sector and NGOs, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places, leading to long queues at several vaccination centres.

Of the 326,098 fresh cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 39,923, lower than the 42,582 recorded yesterday. The state also accounted for 695 of the 3,890 deaths in India, lower than the 850 registered yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, registered 1,660 new cases, down from 1,952 yesterday, continuing a downtrend. The number of deaths in the city went down to 62 in the last 24 hours from 68 yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 74 deaths in the last 24 hours in Nagpur, 72 in Solapur, 68 in Thane, 37 in Beed, 35 in Nashik and 30 in Pune.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new infections came down to 8,506 from 10,489 reported yesterday. The number of deaths also dropped to 289 in the last 24 hours against 308 registered yesterday.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, registered 41,779 new cases of infection today, higher than the 35,297 reported yesterday. The state logged 373 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 344 posted yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 14,316 new cases of infection and 121 deaths during this period as compared to 15,191 cases and 161 deaths posted yesterday.

In Kerala, where there has been an uptrend in recent days, there 93 COVID-19 deaths and 34,694 new cases of infection reported today as compared to 97 deaths -- the highest so far -- and 39,955 cases yesterday.

Among the other states, Tamil Nadu reported 31,892 new cases, Andhra Pradesh 22,018, West Bengal 20,846, Uttar Pradesh 15,647, Rajasthan 14,289, Odisha 12,390 and Haryana 10,608.

There were 311 COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, 288 in Tamil Nadu, 181 in Uttarakhand, 180 in Punjab, 172 in Chhattisgarh, 164 in Haryana and 155 in Rajasthan.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana are among the states which have recorded a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand are among the states which have reported an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases during this period.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 266,207 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 24,372,907.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 20,432,898, up 353,299 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 83.83% from 83.50% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell by 31,091 to 3,673,802 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months, before beginning a downward trend on May 11.

The world has reported a total of 161.566 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.353 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.894 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.519 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (585,225) and Brazil (432,628).

