India reports 3,876 COVID-19 deaths, 329,942 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 11, 2021

India today reported 3,876 deaths due to COVID-19 and 329,942 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with the overall numbers pointing to a slight decline in fresh cases in some of the worst-hit states, as the Central and State Governments across the country continued to ramp up efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

At 3,876, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours was higher than the 3,754 recorded yesterday.

However, the number of new cases of infection, at 329,942, was lower than the 366,161 registered yesterday.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 4,187, was reported on May 8 while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

The number of deaths had crossed 4,000 for two consecutive days before dropping below that level yesterday. Similarly, the number of new cases had crossed the 400,000-mark for four days in a row before falling below that level yesterday.

All the same, the numbers are still at rather high levels in many states and what is causing even more concern is the spiralling numbers of cases being reported from the smaller towns and rural areas, where the healthcare system is hardly equipped to handle such a crisis.

More and more states have imposed lockdowns or similar restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places. The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places, leading to long queues at several vaccination centres.

This is the 14th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 20th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 329,942 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 37,236, lower than the 48,401 registered yesterday. The number of deaths in the state also came down to 549 from 572 reported yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw the number of infections in the last 24 hours fall to 1,782 while the number of deaths rose slightly to 74 from 68 recorded yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 51 deaths in Latur, and 42 each in Thane and Beed.

In Delhi, the number of new infections in the last 24 hours dropped to 12,651 from 13,336 reported yesterday. However, the number of deaths rose to 319 from 273 yesterday.

Karnataka recorded 39,305 new cases and 596 deaths as compared to 47,930 cases and 491 deaths on the previous day.

State capital Bengaluru reported 16,747 fresh cases and 374 deaths during this period.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has risen to 249,992, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in January 2020, while the total number of cases has gone up to 22,992,517.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed 19 million to reach 19,027,304, up 356,082 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 82.75% from 82.38% yesterday.

After several weeks of continuously rising, the number of active cases today dipped by 30,016 to 3,715, 221. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 yesterday -- the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 158.955 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.303 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.743 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.209 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (582,150) and Brazil (423,229).

NNN