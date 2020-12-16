India reports 387 COVID-19 deaths, 26,382 new cases of infection in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 16, 2020

India today registered 387 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 26,382 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to declerate in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 144,096 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,932,547.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 17th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 30,000 for the third day in a row and for the fifth time in the last nine days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,456,449 as of this morning, up 33,813 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.20%.

The number of active cases decreased by 7,818 in the past 24 hours to 332,002, the lowest in five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 354 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 22,065 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 73.463 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,635,158 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 16.716 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.970 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (303,505) and Brazil (182,799).

