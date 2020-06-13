India reports 386 more COVID deaths, record 11,458 new cases take total past 3 lakh

New Delhi, June 13, 2020

India today reported 386 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11,458 cases of infection -- a new high for a single day in the country -- as the deadly viral disease continued to spread rapidly in many states.

With these, the death toll has climbed to 8,884 while the total number of cases has surged past the three-lakh mark to 308,993.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 10,956 reported yesterday.

The number of 386 new deaths is the second highest in a 24-hour period after the highest of 396 reported yesterday.

On the positive side, for the fourth day running, the number of patients who have recovered is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 11th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany and Iran.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 386 new deaths included 129 in national capital Delhi, 127 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, nine each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal, seven each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, six each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, four in Punjab, two in Assam and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Odisha.

This is the tenth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

In Maharashtra, the 127 new deaths raised the toll in the state to 3,717 while 3,493 cases took the tally past the one-lakh-mark to 101,141.

Of the total 127 fatalities, 90 deaths were recorded in Mumbai alone - taking the death toll in the city past the 2,000-mark, to 2,044, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the financial capital of the country went up by 1,366 cases to touch 55,451.

Of the total of 8,884 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,717, followed by 1,415 in Gujarat, 1,214 in Delhi, 451 in West Bengal, 440 in Madhya Pradesh, 367 in Tamil Nadu, 365 in Uttar Pradesh, 272 in Rajasthan, 174 in Telangana, 80 in Andhra Pradesh, 79 in Karnataka, 70 in Haryana, 63 in Punjab, 53 in Jammu & Kashmir, 36 in Bihar, 21 in Uttarakhand, 19 in Kerala, 10 in Odisha, eight each in Assam and Jharkhand, six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, five in Chandigarh, two in Puducherry and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 308,993 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 154,330 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 145,779 as of this morning, up 3,937 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 7,135 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 49.94%, according to the data.

Of the total of 308,993 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 101,141, followed by 40,698 in Tamil Nadu, 36,824 in Delhi, 22,527 in Gujarat, 12,616 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,068 in Rajasthan, 10,443 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,224 in West Bengal, 6,516 in Karnataka, 6,334 in Haryana, 6,103 in Bihar, 5,680 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,730 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,484 in Telangana, 3,498 in Assam, 3,498 in Odisha, 2,986 in Punjab, 2,322 in Kerala, 1,724 in Uttarakhand, 1,617 in Jharkhand, 1,429 in Chhattisgarh, 961 in Tripura, 486 in Himachal Pradesh, 463 in Goa, 385 in Manipur, 334 in Chandigarh, 239 in Ladakh, 157 in Puducherry, 156 in Nagaland, 104 in Mizoram, 67 in Arunachal Pradesh, 63 in Sikkim, 44 in Meghalaya, 38 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 30 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The Ministry said 7.984 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN