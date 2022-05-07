India reports 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 22 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, May 7, 2022

India today reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours.

However, the 22 deaths added to the tally today included as many as 20 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The two other deaths reported today included one each in Karnataka and West Bengal.

The country had yesterday logged 3,545 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths, including 26 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,024 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,098,743 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,554,416 today, up 3,168 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up again today, by 615 to 20,303.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190 crore today, including 17.49 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.78% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.79% today.

A total of 84.03 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.87 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

