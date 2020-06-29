India reports 380 more COVID-19 deaths, 19,459 new cases

New Delhi, June 29, 2020

India today reported 380 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 16,475, and 19,459 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 548,318 as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day so far, 465, was reported on June 24.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the highest in a single day, 19,906, was reported yesterday (June 28).

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 17th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 380 deaths reported today included 156 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 65 in national capital Delhi, 54 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Gujarat, 16 in Karnataka, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 11 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal, 8 in Rajasthan, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Haryana and Punjab, 4 in Telangana, 3 in Odisha, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 16,475 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 7,429, followed by 2,623 in Delhi, 1,808 in Gujarat, 1,079 in Tamil Nadu, 660 in Uttar Pradesh, 639 in West Bengal, 557 in Madhya Pradesh, 399 in Rajasthan, 247 in Telangana, 223 in Haryana, 207 in Karnataka, 169 in Andhra Pradesh, 133 in Punjab, 94 in Jammu & Kashmir, 60 in Bihar, 38 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 21 in Odisha, 13 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Jharkhand, ten each in Assam and Puducherry, nine in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, three in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 548,318 cases so far includes the 16,475 patients who have died as well as 321,723 patients who have recovered so far, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 210,120 as of this morning, up 7,069 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 12,010 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 58.67%, according to the data.

Of the total of 548,318 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 164,626, followed by 83,077 in Delhi, 82,275 in Tamil Nadu, 31,320 in Gujarat, 22,147 in Uttar Pradesh, 17,283 in West Bengal, 17,271 in Rajasthan, 14,419 in Telangana, 13,829 in Haryana, 13,241 in Andhra Pradesh, 13,190 in Karnataka, 13,186 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,212 in Bihar, 7,206 in Assam, 7,093 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,614 in Odisha, 5,216 in Punjab, 4,189 in Kerala, 2,823 in Uttarakhand, 2,662 in Chhattisgarh, 2,364 in Jharkhand, 1,346 in Tripura, 1,198 in Goa, 1,185 in Manipur, 963 in Ladakh, 916 in Himachal Pradesh, 619 in Puducherry, 429 in Chandigarh, 415 in Nagaland, 182 in Arunachal Pradesh, 178 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 148 in Mizoram, 88 in Sikkim, 76 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 47 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 7,285 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

