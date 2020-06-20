India reports 375 more COVID deaths, new high of 14,516 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 20, 2020

India today reported 375 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 12,948, and 14,516 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- to raise the total to 395,048 so far as the deadly virus continued to spread in many parts of the country.

On the positive side, for the ninth day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 375 new deaths included 142 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra 66 in national capital Delhi, 41 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan, nine each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, six in Bihar, four each in Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and three in Telangana.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high for a single day was 13,586 recorded yesterday (June 19).

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the tenth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 12,948 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 5,893, followed by 2,035 in Delhi, 1,618 in Gujarat, 666 in Tamil Nadu, 529 in West Bengal, 495 in Madhya Pradesh, 488 in Uttar Pradesh, 333 in Rajasthan, 198 in Telangana, 144 in Haryana, 124 in Karnataka, 96 in Andhra Pradesh, 92 in Punjab, 75 in Jammu & Kashmir, 50 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala, 11 each in Jharkhand and Odisha, ten in Chhattisgarh, nine in Assam, eight in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 395,048 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 213,831 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 168,269 as of this morning, up 5,021 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 9,120 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 54.12%, according to the data.

Of the total of 395,048 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 124,331, followed by 54,449 in Tamil Nadu, 53,116 in Delhi, 26,141 in Gujarat, 15,785 in Uttar Pradesh, 14,156 in Rajasthan, 13,090 in West Bengal, 11,582 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,743 in Haryana, 8,281 in Karnataka, 7,961 in Andhra Pradesh, 7,181 in Bihar, 6,526 in Telangana, 5,680 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam, 4,677 in Odisha, 3,832 in Punjab, 2,912 in Kerala, 2,177 in Uttarakhand, 2,028 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,178 in Tripura, 744 in Ladakh, 725 in Goa, 681 in Manipur, 619 in Himachal Pradesh, 381 in Chandigarh, 286 in Puducherry, 198 in Nagaland, 130 in Mizoram, 103 in Arunachal Pradesh, 70 in Sikkim, 62 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 45 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 44 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 9,265 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

