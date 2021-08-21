India reports 375 COVID-19 deaths, 34,457 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 21, 2021

India today reported 375 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 34,457 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- significantly lower than yesterday's numbers as most parts of the country maintained a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 540 COVID-19 deaths and 36,571 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

At 20,224, Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 58 per cent of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours and 99 of the 375 deaths. The state had registered 21,116 new cases and as many as 197 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country dropped below the 500-mark again today after staying above that mark for two days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 54 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 74th consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the eighth successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 433,964 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,393,286 today.

Of the 375 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 105, followed by 99 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka and 13 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi registered 57 new cases and two COVID-19 deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,597,982 today, up 36,347 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.54% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases fell for the sixth consecutive day, coming down by 2,265 to 361,340 today -- the lowest in 151 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 57.61 crore, including 36,36,043 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.98% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.00% today, staying below 3% for the 26th consecutive day.

