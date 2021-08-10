India reports 373 COVID-19 deaths, 28,204 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 10, 2021

India today reported 373 deaths due to COVID-19 and 28,204 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than the 447 deaths and 35,499 cases posted yesterday, as most parts of the country continued to witness a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 28, 204, the number of new cases in a 24-hour period is the lowest in 147 days, that is since March 16, when 24,492 cases were logged.

Kerala alone accounted for more than 46% of the new cases in the country in the last 24 hours, at 13,049. The state also reported 105 deaths due to COVID-19 in this period. It had posted 18,607 cases and 93 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country has remained below 500 for the third day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 43 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 63rd consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the fourth day today after rising above that mark for three consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 428,682 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,998,158 today.

Of the 373 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 105 deaths in Kerala, ther were 68 deaths in Maharashtra, followed by 66 in Odisha, 24 in Karnataka, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Assam, and 11 each in Meghalaya and West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and one death during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,180,968 today, up 41,511 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.44% from 97.40% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the fourth consecutive day today, going down by 13,680 to below 400,000 after 13 days at 388,508, the lowest since March 24, when the number stood at 368,457.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 51.45 crore, including doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.36% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.87% today, staying below 3% for the last 15 days.

