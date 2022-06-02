India reports 3,712 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 2, 2022

India today reported 3,712 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- significantly higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths remained at single-digit levels, at five, for the second consecutive day.

All five deaths registered today were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. No other COVID-19 death was posted in any other state in India.

Of the 3,712 new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 1,197, Maharashtra for 1,081, and Delhi for 368.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,745 cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths, including two previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,641 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,164,544 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,620,394 today, up 2,584 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the tenth consecutive day today, by 1,123 to 19,509.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.70 crore today, including 12.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.84% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.67% today.

A total of 85.13 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.41 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

