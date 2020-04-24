India reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases surges to 23,452

New Delhi, April 24, 2020

India today reported 37 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 723, and 1,752 new cases of infection -- the highest single-day rise -- in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 23,452.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 37 new deaths included 14 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, nine in Gujarat, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and one in Karnataka.

Of the total 723 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 283, followed by 112 in Gujarat, 83 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Delhi, 29 in Andhra Pradesh, 27 in Rajasthan, 26 in Telangana, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Karnataka, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 23,452 cases includes those who have died as well as 4,814 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 17,915 as of this morning, up 1,226 from yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 20.52%.

Of the total of 23,452 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 6,430, followed by 2,624 in Gujarat, 2,376 in Delhi, 1,964 in Rajasthan, 1,852 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,683 in Tamil Nadu, 1,604 in Uttar Pradesh, 984 in Telangana, 955 in Andhra Pradesh, 514 in West Bengal, 463 in Karnataka, 448 in Kerala, 427 in Jammu & Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 272 in Haryana, 176 in Bihar, 90 in Odisha, 55 in Jharkhand, 47 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 27 in Chandigarh, 22 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, there are 15 districts in the country which have not reported any fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 28 days. The new districts in this list include Durg and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

Another 80 districts in 23 States and UTs have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with all State Health Ministers and Health Secretaries through a video conference today to review the situation. He ured the states to focus on districts reporting higher numbers of cases or faster doubling rates and those where high case mortality was being reported.

He urged the States to focus on surveillance, house-to-house active case finding, early identification of cases and proper clinical management to ensure that the patients get timely treatment and mortality is reduced. He also urged the Health Ministers to personally review the measures being undertaken against stigma and discrimination of doctors and other frontline health workers, as also patients who have COVID-19 or those that have recovered.

Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the Health Ministers of all member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) through a video conference and shared India’s journey so far in management of COVID-19 and also highlighted that India's management efforts are based on the twin principles of community engagement and containment efforts.

