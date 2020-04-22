India reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases surge to 19,984

New Delhi, April 22, 2020

India today reported 37 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 640, and 999 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 19,984.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 37 new deaths included 19 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 13 in Gujarat, three in West Bengal and one each in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 640 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 251, followed by 90 in Gujarat, 76 in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Delhi, 25 in Rajasthan, 23 in Telangana, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 19,984 cases includes those who have died as well as 3,870 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 15,474 as of this morning.

Of the total of 19,984 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 5,218, followed by 2,178 in Gujarat, 2,156 in Delhi, 1,659 in Rajasthan, 1,596 in Tamil Nadu, 1,552 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,294 in Uttar Pradesh, 928 in Telangana, 757 in Andhra Pradesh, 427 in Kerala, 423 in West Bengal, 418 in Karnataka, 380 in Jammu & Kashmir, 254 in Haryana, 245 in Punjab, 126 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 45 in Jharkhand, 39 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 27 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 16 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said four districts -- Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) --have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

Another 61 districts in 23 States and Union Territories have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The four new districts in this list are Latur , Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim, all in Maharashtra.

The Ministry said that, cumulatively, 2,144 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been identified at both Centre and State levels, which include 755 dedicated COVID hospitals and 1389 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC).

About 19.36% of the total cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

