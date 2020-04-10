India reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, 896 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, April 10, 2020

India today reported 37 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 206, and 896 new cases of infection since last night, taking the total number to 6,781 so far, even as the Government continued to weigh its options on easing or extending the 21-day nationwide lockdown that will end on April 14.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 37 new deaths included as many as 25 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, four in Delhi, three in Punjab, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

Of the total of 206 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 97, followed by 17 in Gujarat, 16 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 11 in Punjab, eight in Tamil Nadu, seven in Telangana, six each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, five in West Bengal, four each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Haryana and Rajasthan, two in Kerala, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The total number of 6,761 cases includes the 206 deaths and 516 patients who have been cured. This means that the number of active cases had crossed the 6,000-mark to reach 6,039 as of this evening.

Of the total of 6,761 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 1,364, followed by 898 in Delhi, 834 in Tamil Nadu, 473 in Telangana, 463 in Rajasthan, 431 in Uttar Pradesh, 357 in Kerala, 363 in Andhra Pradesh, 259 in Madhya Pradesh, 241 in Gujarat, 197 in Karnataka, 184 in Jammu & Kashmir, 169 in Haryana, 132 in Punjab, 116 in West Bengal, 60 in Bihar, 44 in Odisha, 35 in Uttarakhand, 29 in Assam, 28 in Himachal Pradesh, 18 in Chandigarh, 15 in Ladakh, 13 in Jharkhand, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, ten in Chhattisgarh, seven in Goa, five in Puducherry, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, all indications were that the Government will extend the three-week nationwide lockdown, that was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic, by a week or two, with or without some relaxations in some areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at such a move during a video interaction with leaders of political parties here on Wednesday when he said that several state governments, district administrations and experts had suggested an extension of the lockdown that is slated to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, various state governments have started announcing containment measures such as complete sealing of localities which had been identified as "hotspots" of coronavirus infections.

The Delhi government, for instance, announced on Wednesday that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city and all movements in these areas are completely barred.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday decided to seal hotspots of COVID-19 infection in 15 districts. As soon as the announcement was made, large numbers of people in places like Noida and Ghaziabad came out to stock up on food articles, medicines and other essential items.

Some states have made wearing of face masks compulsory for people when they step out of their homes for any reason.

The Odisha Government on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till the end of April and urged the Centre to do likewise. Punjab announced today that it was extending the lockdown in the state till May 1.

