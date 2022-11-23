India reports 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 23, 2022
India on Wednesday reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to taper off across the country.
The country had yesterday reported 294 cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.
The five COVID-19 deaths recorded today included one in Haryana and four backlog cases in Kerala.
Kerala recorded 95 cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 67 in Maharashtra, 43 in Karnataka and 39 in Tamil Nadu.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,596 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,670,075 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,133,433 today, up 518 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 163 to 6,046 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.87 crore today, including 75,488 doses given in the last 24 hours.
