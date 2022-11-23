India reports 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 23, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to taper off across the country.

The country had yesterday reported 294 cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

The five COVID-19 deaths recorded today included one in Haryana and four backlog cases in Kerala.

Kerala recorded 95 cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 67 in Maharashtra, 43 in Karnataka and 39 in Tamil Nadu.