India reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths, 768 new cases

New Delhi, April 11, 2020

India today reported 36 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 242, and 768 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 7,529 so far, even as the Government continued to weigh its options on easing or extending the 21-day nationwide lockdown that will end on April 14.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 36 new deaths included 17in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, two each in Gujarat and Telangana, and one each in Assam and Delhi.

Of the total of 242 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 110, followed by 33 in Madhya Pradesh, 19 in Gujarat, 14 in Delhi, 11 in Punjab, nine in Telangana, eight in Tamil Nadu, six each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, five in West Bengal, four each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Haryana and Rajasthan, two in Kerala, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. Also, Assam has reported its first death.

The total number of 7,529 cases includes the 242 deaths and 653 patients who have been cured. This means that the number of active cases stood at 6,634 as of this evening.

Of the total of 7,529 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 1,574, followed by 911 in Tamil Nadu, 903 in Delhi, 553 in Rajasthan, 504 in Telangana, 443 in Madhya Pradesh, 433 in Uttar Pradesh, 381 in Andhra Pradesh, 364 in Kerala, 308 in Gujarat, 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu & Kashmir, 177 in Haryana, 132 in Punjab, 126 in West Bengal, 60 in Bihar, 48 in Odisha, 35 in Uttarakhand, 29 in Assam, 28 in Himachal Pradesh, 18 each in Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh, 17 in Jharkhand, 15 in Ladakh, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, all indications were that the Government will extend the three-week nationwide lockdown, that was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic, by a week or two, with or without some relaxations in some areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States to consider various options in this regard and several of the participants felt that the lockdown should be extended till the end of this month in order to flatten the curfew.

The 21-day lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the virus, will end on April 14 unless it is extended.

Meanwhile, various state governments have started announcing containment measures such as complete sealing of localities which had been identified as "hotspots" of coronavirus infections.

The Delhi government, for instance, announced on Wednesday that it has sealed several coronavirus hotspots across the city and all movements in these areas are completely barred.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday decided to seal hotspots of COVID-19 infection in 15 districts. As soon as the announcement was made, large numbers of people in places like Noida and Ghaziabad came out to stock up on food articles, medicines and other essential items.

Some states have made wearing of face masks compulsory for people when they step out of their homes for any reason.

The Odisha Government on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till the end of April and urged the Centre to do likewise. Punjab announced on Friday that it was extending the lockdown in the state till May 1. Two other states -- West Bengal and Maharashtra -- have also decided today in favour of a two-week extension.

NNN