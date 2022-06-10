India reports 3,584 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 10, 2022

India today reported 3,584 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- significantly lower than yesterday's number --- and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 24 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 17 in Kerala, two each in Delhi and Rajasthan, and one each in Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday logged 7,240 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,747 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,201,106 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,644,092 today, up 3,791 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 18th consecutive day today, by 3,769 to 36,267.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.76 crore today, including 15.31 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.26% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.50% today.

A total of 85.41 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.35 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

