India reports 354 COVID-19 deaths, 25,467 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 24, 2021

India today reported 354 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 25,467 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to show a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

India had logged 389 COVID-19 deaths and 25,072 new cases of infection -- the lowest in 160 days -- yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country remained below the 500-mark for the fourth consecutive day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 57 consecutive days now. It has remained below 40,000 for the 11th successive day and below 30,000 for the second consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 435,110 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,474,773 today.

Of the 354 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 105, followed by 90 deaths in Kerala, 68 in Odisha, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 11 in Assam and 10 in Karnataka.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no COVID-19 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,720,112, up 39,486 from yesterday. The recovery rate increased to 97.67% from 97.63% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the ninth consecutive day, coming down by 14,373 to 319,551 today -- the lowest in 156 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 58.89 crore, including 63,85,298 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.90% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.55% today, staying below 3% for the 29th consecutive day.

