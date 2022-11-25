India reports 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 25, 2022

India on Friday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday logged 408 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

Kerala accounted for 122 of the 347 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 61 in Karnataka and 52 in Maharashtra.

The three COVID-19 deaths registered today included one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.