India reports 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours
National

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, November 25, 2022

India on Friday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday logged 408 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

Kerala accounted for 122 of the 347 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 61 in Karnataka and 52 in Maharashtra.

The three COVID-19 deaths registered today included one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,604 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,670,830 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,134,710 today, up 709 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 365 to 5,516 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.89 crore today, including 78,454 doses given in the last 24 hours.

