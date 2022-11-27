India reports 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours
National

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, November 27, 2022

India on Sunday reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- ower than Saturday's number -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

Maharashhtra accounted for 98 of the 343 new cases of infection, followed by 94 in Kerala and 50 in Karnataka.

The four COVID-19 deaths logged today included one in Maharashtra and three backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,612 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,671,562 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,135,687 today, up 471 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 132 to 5,263 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.90 crore today, including 56,235 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

