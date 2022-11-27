India reports 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 27, 2022

India on Sunday reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- ower than Saturday's number -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

Maharashhtra accounted for 98 of the 343 new cases of infection, followed by 94 in Kerala and 50 in Karnataka.

The four COVID-19 deaths logged today included one in Maharashtra and three backlog cases in Kerala.