India reports 341 more COVID-19 deaths, 26,624 new cases of infection

New Delhi, December 20, 2020

India today reported 341 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 26,624 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

With these, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,031,223 while the death toll has increased to 145,477.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the eighth consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 21st consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the seventh day in a row and for the ninth time in the last 13 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,580,402 as of this morning, up 29,690 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.50%.

The number of active cases decreased by 3,407 in the past 24 hours to 305,344, the lowest in more than five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 347 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 25,152 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 76.262 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,685,185 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 17.655 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.213 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (316,159) and Brazil (186,356).

NNN