India reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases go up to 21,700

New Delhi, April 23, 2020

India today reported 34 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 686, and 1,229 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 21,700.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 34 new deaths included 18 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, eight in Gujarat, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Rajasthan and one each in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Of the total 686 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 269, followed by 103 in Gujarat, 81 in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Delhi, 27 each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 24 in Telangana, 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 21,700 cases includes those who have died as well as 4,325 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 16,689 as of this evening.

Of the total of 21,700 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 5,652, followed by 2,407 in Gujarat, 2,248 in Delhi, 1,890 in Rajasthan, 1,695 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,629 in Tamil Nadu, 1,509 in Uttar Pradesh, 960 in Telangana, 895 in Andhra Pradesh, 456 in West Bengal, 443 in Karnataka, 438 in Kerala, 407 in Jammu & Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 262 in Haryana, 148 in Bihar, 83 in Odisha, 49 in Jharkhand, 46 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 27 in Chandigarh, 18 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that, as of today, there are 12 districts that have not reported a new case in the last 28 days or more. They are: Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu, Chitradurga (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Imphal West (Manipur), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), SBS Nagar (Punjab), South Goa (Goa) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) --have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

Another 78 districts in 23 States and UTs have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

As of today, 19.93% of the total cases have recovered so far.

NNN