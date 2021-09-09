India reports 338 COVID-19 deaths, 43,263 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 9, 2021

India today reported 338 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 43,263 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths is lower than the 369 recorded yesterday but the number of new cases of infection is significantly higher than yesterday's figure of 37,875.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 30,196 new cases in the last 24 hours, higher than the 25,772 logged yesterday but nearly 70% of the total number of new cases in the country.

The number of deaths in this period in the was, at 181, slightly lower than yesterday's 189.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 72 consecutive days. It has, however, crossed the 40,000-mark again today after staying below that level for three days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 441,749 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,139,981 today.

Of the 338 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 181, followed by 65 deaths in Maharashtra, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka and 15 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 states and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,304,618 today, up 40,567 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.47% as compared to 97.48% yesterday.

Reversing a three-day downtrend, the number of active cases in the country rose by 2,358 today to 393,614 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 71 crore to stand at 71,65,97,428, including 86,51,701 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.43% today, below 3% for the 76th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.38% today, below 3% for ten consecutive days now.

