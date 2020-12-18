India reports 338 COVID-19 deaths, 22,890 new cases as declining trends continue in most states

New Delhi, December 18, 2020

India today reported 338 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22,890 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most states.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 144,789 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,979,447.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 19th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the fifth day in a row and for the seventh time in the last 11 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,520,827 as of this morning, up 31,087 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.40%.

The number of active cases decreased by 8,535 in the past 24 hours to 313,831, the lowest in more than five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 355 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 24,010 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 74.921 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,661,789 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 17.198 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.110 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (310,699) and Brazil (184,827).

