India reports 336 more COVID deaths, new high of 13,586 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 19, 2020

India today reported 336 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 12,573, and 13,586 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- to raise the total to 380,532 so far as the deadly virus continued to spread in several states across the country.

On the positive side, for the eighth day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 336 new deaths included 100 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 65 in national capital Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high for a single day was 12,881 recorded on June 18.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 12,237 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 5,751, followed by 1,969 in Delhi, 1,591 in Gujarat, 625 in Tamil Nadu, 518 in West Bengal, 486 in Madhya Pradesh, 465 in Uttar Pradesh, 323 in Rajasthan, 195 in Telangana, 134 in Haryana, 114 in Karnataka, 92 in Andhra Pradesh, 83 in Punjab, 71 in Jammu & Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala, 11 each in Jharkhand and Odisha, ten in Chhattisgarh, nine in Assam, eight in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 380,532 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 204,711 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 163,248 as of this morning, up 2,864 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 10,386 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 53.79%, according to the data.

Of the total of 380,532 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 120,504, followed by 52,334 in Tamil Nadu, 49,979 in Delhi, 25,601 in Gujarat, 15,181 in Uttar Pradesh, 13,857 in Rajasthan, 12,735 in West Bengal, 11,426 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,218 in Haryana, 7,944 in Karnataka, 7,518 in Andhra Pradesh, 7,025 in Bihar, 6,027 in Telangana, 5,555 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,777 in Assam, 4,512 in Odisha, 3,615 in Punjab, 2,794 in Kerala, 2,102 in Uttarakhand, 1,946 in Chhattisgarh, 1,920 in Jharkhand, 1,155 in Tripura, 705 in Goa, 687 in Ladakh, 606 in Manipur, 595 in Himachal Pradesh, 374 in Chandigarh, 271 in Puducherry, 193 in Nagaland, 130 in Mizoram, 103 in Arunachal Pradesh, 70 in Sikkim, 58 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and 44 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,927 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

