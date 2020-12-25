India reports 336 COVID-19 deaths, 23,067 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 25, 2020

India today reported 336 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 23,067 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours even as the spread of the virus continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,146,845 while the death toll has increased to 147,092.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the 13th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 26th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 11th day in a row and for the 14th time in 18 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,717,834 as of this morning, up 24,661 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.77%.

The number of active cases decreased by 1,930 in the past 24 hours to 281,919, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 312 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 24,712 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 79.368 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,742,271 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 18.650 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.423 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (329,023) and Brazil (189,982).

