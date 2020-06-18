India reports 334 more COVID deaths, 12,881 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 18, 2020

India today reported 334 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 12,237, and 12,881 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- to raise the total to 366,946 so far as the deadly virus continued to spread in several states across the country.

On the positive side, for the eighth day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 334 new deaths included 114 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 67 in national capital Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, five in Rajasthan, three in Bihar, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high for a single day was 11,929 recorded on June 14.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

In Maharashtra, the 114 new deaths on Wednesday have taken the toll to 5,651 while 3,307 new cases have raised the total number so far in the state to 116,752.

Of the 114 deaths, Mumbai accounted for 77, taking the toll in the city to 3,244. The number of cases so far in the city has gone up by 1,359 to 61,587.

Of the total of 12,237 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 5,651, followed by 1,904 in Delhi, 1,560 in Gujarat, 576 in Tamil Nadu, 506 in West Bengal, 482 in Madhya Pradesh, 435 in Uttar Pradesh, 313 in Rajasthan, 192 in Telangana, 130 in Haryana, 102 in Karnataka, 90 in Andhra Pradesh, 78 in Punjab, 65 in Jammu & Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala, 11 in Odisha, ten each in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, eight each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, seven in Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 366,946 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 194,325 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 160,384 as of this morning, up 5,157 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 7,390 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 52.95%, according to the data.

Of the total of 366,946 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 116,752, followed by 50,193 in Tamil Nadu, 47,102 in Delhi, 25,093 in Gujarat, 14,598 in Uttar Pradesh, 13,542 in Rajasthan, 12,300 in West Bengal, 11,244 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,832 in Haryana, 7,734 in Karnataka, 7,071 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,942 in Bihar, 5,675 in Telangana, 5,406 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,605 in Assam, 4,338 in Odisha, 3,497 in Punjab, 2,697 in Kerala, 2,023 in Uttarakhand, 1,895 in Jharkhand, 1,864 in Chhattisgarh, 1,135 in Tripura, 687 in Ladakh, 656 in Goa, 569 in Himachal Pradesh, 552 in Manipur, 368 in Chandigarh, 245 in Puducherry, 193 in Nagaland, 121 in Mizoram, 99 in Arunachal Pradesh, 70 in Sikkim, 57 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and 44 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,703 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

