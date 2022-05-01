India reports 3,324 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, May 1, 2022

India today reported 3,324 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 40 deaths posted in the country in the last 24 hours included as many as 36 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday posted 3,688 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 50 deaths, including 45 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,843 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,079,188 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,536,253 today, up 2,876 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 408 to 19,092.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.17 crore today, including 25.95 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.71% while the Weekly Positivity Rate went up to 0.68% today.

A total of 83.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.71 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

