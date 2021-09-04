India reports 330 COVID-19 deaths, 42,618 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 4, 2021

India today reported 330 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,618 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had recorded 366 COVID-19 deaths and 45,352 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 68% of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at29,322, and 131 of the 330 deaths. The state had registered 32,097 new cases and 188 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 67 consecutive days. It has, however, remained above 40,000 for four consecutive days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 440,225 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,945,907 today.

Of the 330 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 131, followed by 92 deaths in Maharashtra, 19 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there was no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,100,001 today, up 36,385 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.43% from 97.44% yesterday.

The number of active cases continued to rise, going up by 5,903 to cross the 400,000-mark at 405,681. The number had last been above the 400,000-mark on August 9.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 67.72 crore, including 58.85 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.63% today, below 3% for the 71st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.50% today.

