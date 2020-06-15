India reports 325 more COVID deaths, 11,502 new cases

New Delhi, June 15, 2020

India today reported 325 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11,502 cases of infection as the deadly viral disease continued to spread rapidly in many states across the country.

With these, the death toll has gone up to 9,520 while the total number of cases has surged to 332,424 so far.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The highest number in a single day was 11,929 recorded yesterday.

On the positive side, for the sixth day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

But it has climbed to ninth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 325 new deaths included 120 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 56 in Delhi, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 10 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, five in Karnataka, four in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Puducherry and Telangana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 10,000 new cases of infection and the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 9,000 new cases.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

In Maharashtra, the 120 new deaths on Sunday have taken the toll in the state to 3,950 while the total number of cases so far has risen by 3,390 to 107,958.

Of the total fatalities in Maharashtra on Sunday, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, notched 69 deaths for the second day -- taking the death toll in the city up to 2,182, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients went up by 1,395 cases to touch 58,226.

Of the total of 9,520 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,950, followed by 1,477 in Gujarat, 1,327 in Delhi, 475 in West Bengal, 459 in Madhya Pradesh, 435 in Tamil Nadu, 399 in Uttar Pradesh, 292 in Rajasthan, 185 in Telangana, 88 in Haryana, 86 in Karnataka, 84 in Andhra Pradesh, 67 in Punjab, 59 in Jammu & Kashmir, 39 in Bihar, 24 in Uttarakhand, 19 in Kerala, 11 in Odisha, eight each in Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, seven in Himachal Pradesh, five each in Chandigarh and Puducherry, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 332,424 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 169,798 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 153,106 as of this morning, up 3,758 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 7,049 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 51.07%, according to the data.

Of the total of 332,424 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 107,958, followed by 44,661 in Tamil Nadu, 41,182 in Delhi, 23,544 in Gujarat, 13,615 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,694 in Rajasthan, 11,087 in West Bengal, 10,802 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,208 in Haryana, 7,000 in Karnataka, 6,470 in Bihar, 6,163 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,041 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,974 in Telangana, 4,049 in Assam, 3,909 in Odisha, 3,140 in Punjab, 2,461 in Kerala, 1,819 in Uttarakhand, 1,745 in Jharkhand, 1,662 in Chhattisgarh, 1,076 in Tripura, 564 in Goa, 549 in Ladakh, 518 in Himachal Pradesh, 458 in Manipur, 352 in Chandigarh, 194 in Puducherry, 168 in Nagaland, 112 in Mizoram, 91 in Arunachal Pradesh, 68 in Sikkim, 44 in Meghalaya, 38 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 36 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The Ministry said 6,972 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN