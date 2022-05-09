India reports 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 29 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, May 9, 2022

India today reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 29 deaths posted today included 26 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday registered 3,451 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths, including 35 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining three deaths logged today included one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,093 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,105,401 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,560,905 today, up 3,410 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down by 232 to 20,403 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.34 crore today, including 13.50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.95% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.82% today.

A total of 84.10 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.36 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

