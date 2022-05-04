India reports 3,205 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, May 4, 2022

India today reported 3,205 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 31 deaths posted today, however, included as many as 29 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday seen a fall in the daily numbers to 2,568 new case of infection and 20 deaths, including 15 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Of the remaining two deaths today, one each was registered in Delhi and Maharashtra.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,920 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,088,118 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,544,689 today, up 2,802 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up again today, rising by 372 to 19,509.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.48 crore today, including 4.79 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 0.98% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.76% today.

A total of 83.89 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.27 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

