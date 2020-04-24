India reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases crosses 23,000

New Delhi, April 24, 2020

India today reported 32 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 718, and 1,377 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 23,077.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 32 new deaths included 14 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, nine in Gujarat, three in Uttar Pradesh and two each in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 718 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 283, followed by 112 in Gujarat, 83 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Delhi, 27 each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 24 each in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 23,077 cases includes those who have died as well as 4,749 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 17,610 as of this morning, up 921 from yesterday evening.

Of the total of 23,077 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 6,430, followed by 2,624 in Gujarat, 2,376 in Delhi, 1,964 in Rajasthan, 1,699 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,683 in Tamil Nadu, 1,510 in Uttar Pradesh, 960 in Telangana, 895 in Andhra Pradesh, 514 in West Bengal, 447 in Kerala, 445 in Karnataka, 427 in Jammu & Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 272 in Haryana, 153 in Bihar, 90 in Odisha, 53 in Jharkhand, 47 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 27 in Chandigarh, 22 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that, as of Thursday, there were 12 districts that had not reported a new case in the last 28 days or more. They are: Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu, Chitradurga (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Imphal West (Manipur), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), SBS Nagar (Punjab), South Goa (Goa) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan).

Another 78 districts in 23 States and UTs have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

As of today, 20.57% of the total cases have recovered so far.

