India reports 312 more COVID deaths, 14,933 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 23, 2020

India today reported 312 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 14,011, and 14,933 new cases of infection to raise the total to 440,215 so far as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 11th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 312 new deaths included 113 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 58 in national capital Delhi, 37 in Tamil Nadu, 21 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in West Bengal, nine in Haryana, seven each in Rajasthan and Telangana, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three in Jammu & Kashmir, two each in Bihar and Punjab, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand, as well as the first death in Goa.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The highest for a single day so far was 15,413 reported on June 21

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 13th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 14,011 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,283, followed by 2,233 in Delhi, 1,684 in Gujarat, 794 in Tamil Nadu, 569 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 521 in Madhya Pradesh, 356 in Rajasthan, 217 in Telangana, 169 in Haryana, 142 in Karnataka, 111 in Andhra Pradesh, 101 in Punjab, 85 in Jammu & Kashmir, 55 in Bihar, 28 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala, 15 in Odisha, 12 in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Jharkhand, nine in Assam, eight each in Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Goa, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 440,215 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 248,190 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 178,014 as of this morning, up 3,62 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 10,994 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 56.37%, according to the data.

Of the total of 440,215 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 135,796, followed by 62,655 in Delhi, 62,087 in Tamil Nadu, 27,825 in Gujarat, 18,322 in Uttar Pradesh, 15,232 in Rajasthan, 14,358 in West Bengal, 12,078 in Madhya Pradesh, 11,025 in Haryana, 9,399 in Karnataka, 9,372 in Andhra Pradesh, 8,674 in Telangana, 7,825 in Bihar, 6,088 in Jammu & Kashmir, 5,586 in Assam, 5,303 in Odisha, 4,235 in Punjab, 3,310 in Kerala, 2,402 in Uttarakhand, 2,303 in Chhattisgarh, 2,137 in Jharkhand, 1,237 in Tripura, 898 inManipur, 864 in Goa, 847 in Ladakh, 727 in Himachal Pradesh, 411 in Chandigarh, 383 in Puducherry, 280 in Nagaland, 141 in Mizoram, 139 in Arunachal Pradesh, 91 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 78 in Sikkim, 48 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 44 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,015 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

Delhi is now placed second behind Maharashtra, both in terms of the total number of cases so far as well as the number of deaths.

NNN