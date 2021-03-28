India reports 312 COVID-19 deaths, 62,714 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 28, 2021

India today reported 312 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 62,714 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spiral of fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States remained a cause of serious concern.

At 312, the number of deaths reported today is higher than the 291 deaths recorded yesterday. It is also the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 deaths were reported.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 62,714, is higher than the 62,258 reported yesterday. It is the highest since October 16, 2020 when 63,371 cases had been registered.

Of the 62,714 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for the most at 35,726. The State also accounted for 166 of the 312 deaths recorded today.

Within Maharashtra, Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, reported as many as 6,123 new cases of infection and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 161,552 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,971,624.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,323,762 as of this morning, up 28,739 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 94.58% from 94.84% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 33,663 in the last 24 hours to reach 486,310 -- the highest since November 12, 2020, when it had stood at 489,294.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 291 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 62,258 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 126.651 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.777 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.218 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.490 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (548,828), Brazil (310,550) and Mexico (201,429).

NNN