India reports 311 COVID-19 deaths, 23,529 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 30, 2021

India today reported 311 more COVID-19 deaths and 23,529 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most states continued to see a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had added 378 COVID-19 deaths and 18,870 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day rose above the 20,000-mark again today after staying below that level for two days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases in the last three days, with 12,161 cases reported in the last 24 hours. There were 155 COVID-19 deaths in the state in this period. The state had posted 11,196 cases and 149 deaths yesterday.

The state still accounted for more than 51% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and 49% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 91 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 18 days and below 30,000 for six days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 448,062 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,739,980 today.

Of the 311 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 155, followed by 49 deaths in Maharashtra, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 14 in West Bengal and 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 13 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Nine states posted one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country crossed 33 million and stood at 33,014,898 today, up 28,718 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.85% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 5,500 to 277,020 today, the lowest in 195 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 88.34 crore today, including 65.34 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.74% today, below 3% for the 97th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.56% today, below 3% for 31 consecutive days now.

