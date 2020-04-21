India reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infection surge to 18,602

New Delhi, April 21, 2020

India today reported 31 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 590, and as many as 945 new cases of infection since yesterday evening, taking the total so far to 18,601.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 31 new deaths included 11 in Rajasthan, nine in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, four in Gujarat, two each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 590 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 232, followed by 74 in Maharashtra, 71 in Gujarat, 47 in Delhi, 25 in Rajasthan, 23 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 16 each in Karnataka and Punjab, 12 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana and Kerala, two each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 18,601 cases includes those who have died as well as 3,252 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 14,759 as of this evening.

Of the total of 18,601 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 4,666, followed by 2,081 in Delhi, 1,939 in Gujarat, 1,485 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,576 in Rajasthan, 1,520 in Tamil Nadu, 1,184 in Uttar Pradesh, 873 in Telangana, 722 in Andhra Pradesh, 408 each in Karnataka and Kerala, 368 in Jammu & Kashmir, 392 in West Bengal, 254 in Haryana, 245 in Punjab, 113 in Bihar, 74 in Odisha, 46 each in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, 39 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 26 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 16 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 11 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that, cumulatively, 2144 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been identified at both Centre and State levels, which include 755 dedicated COVID hospitals and 1389 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC).

According to the Ministry, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases calculated using growth over the past seven days indicates that India’s doubling rate for the week before the lockdown was 3.4 days and has improved to 7.5 days as on 19th April, 2020 (for the last seven days).

The 18 States/Union Territories that have shown improvement in doubling rate as compared to the national average, as on 19th April are: Delhi - 8.5 days, Karnataka- 9.2 days, Telangana- 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh- 10.6 days, Jammu & Kashmir - 11.5 days, Punjab- 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh - 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu- 14 days, Bihar- 16.4 days, Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 20.1 days, Haryana - 21 days, Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days, Chandigarh - 25.4 days, Assam - 25.8 days, Uttarakhand - 26.6 days, Ladakh - 26.6 days, Odisha - 39.8 days and Kerala - 72.2 days.

All COVID-19 patients in Goa have been discharged from hospital after recovery, and now Goa has no active case.

Three districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have anot reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days. There are now 59 districts from 23 States/UTs that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The six new districts in this list are: Dungarpur & Pali in Rajasthan, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, North Goa in Goa and Gomati in Tripura.

About 17.48% of the total cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

