India reports 30,757 new cases of COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours, adds 541 deaths

New Delhi, February 17, 2022

India today reported 30,757 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 541 more deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 541 deaths posted today included 195 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday recorded 30,615 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 514 deaths, including 130 previously undeclared deaths in Kerala.

Kerala has, through reconciliation of data, added 24,799 deaths to its tally in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 63,019.

If the 195 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 346, lower than the 384 logged yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 510,413 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,754,315 today.

Not counting the 195 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 346 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 143 deaths in Kerala, 41 in Maharashtra, 24 in Karnataka, 19 in Odisha, 18 in West Bengal, 13 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 in Punjab, and 10 in Tamil Nadu.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 12 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,910,984 today, up 67,538 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.03% today from 97.94% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 23rd consecutive day today, going down by 37,322 to 332,918.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 174.24 crore today, including 34.75 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.61%, while the Weekly Positivity Rate fell to 3.04%.

A total of 75.55 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.79 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

