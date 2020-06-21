India reports 306 more COVID deaths, new high of 15,413 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 21, 2020

India today reported 306 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 13,254, and 15,413 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- to raise the total to 410,461 so far as the deadly virus continued to spread in many parts of the country.

With this, India has become the fourth country in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, to cross the 400,000-mark in the total number of cases reported so far.

On the positive side, for the tenth day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 306 new deaths included 91 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra 77 in national capital Delhi, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, four in Rajasthan, two in Bihar and one each in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high for a single day was 14,516 recorded yesterday (June 20).

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 11th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 13,254 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 5,984, followed by 2,112 in Delhi, 1,638 in Gujarat, 704 in Tamil Nadu, 540 in West Bengal, 507 in Uttar Pradesh, 501 in Madhya Pradesh, 337 in Rajasthan, 203 in Telangana, 149 in Haryana, 132 in Karnataka, 101 in Andhra Pradesh, 98 in Punjab, 81 in Jammu & Kashmir, 52 in Bihar, 27 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala, 12 in Odisha, 11 each in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Assam, eight in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 410,461 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 227,756 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 169,451 as of this morning, up 1,182 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,925 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 55.48%, according to the data.

Of the total of 410,461 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 128,205, followed by 56,845 in Tamil Nadu, 56,746 in Delhi, 26,680 in Gujarat, 16,594 in Uttar Pradesh, 14,536 in Rajasthan, 13,531 in West Bengal, 11,724 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,223 in Haryana, 8,697 in Karnataka, 8,452 in Andhra Pradesh, 7,533 in Bihar, 7,072 in Telangana, 5,834 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam, 4,856 in Odisha, 3,952 in Punjab, 3,039 in Kerala, 2,301 in Uttarakhand, 2,041 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,186 in Tripura, 836 in Ladakh, 777 in Manipur, 754 in Goa, 656 in Himachal Pradesh, 404 in Chandigarh, 286 in Puducherry, 201 in Nagaland, 140 in Mizoram, 135 in Arunachal Pradesh, 70 in Sikkim, 68 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 47 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 44 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 9,127 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

