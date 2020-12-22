India reports 301 COVID-19 deaths, 19,556 new cases -- lowest since July 2

New Delhi, December 22, 2020

India today registered 301 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19,556 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours even as the spread of the virus appeared to have slowed down in most parts of the country.

The number of new cases is the lowest since July 2, when the country had recorded 19,148 new cases of infection.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,075,116 while the death toll has increased to 146,111.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the tenth consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 23rd consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the ninth day in a row and for the 11th time in 15 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,636,487 as of this morning, up 30,376 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.64%.

The number of active cases decreased by 11,121 in the past 24 hours to 292,518, falling below 300,000 for the first time since July 12, when the number had stood at 292,258.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 333 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 24,337 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 77.343 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,702,293 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 18.034 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.263 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (319,363) and Brazil (187,291).

