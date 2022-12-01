India reports 291 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 1, 2022

India on Thursday reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly more than Wednesday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 279 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

Kerala accounted for 115 of the 291 cases of infection registered today, followed by 43 in Maharashtra.

Both the deaths registered today were backlog cases in Kerala. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in any state.