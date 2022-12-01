India reports 291 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 1, 2022
India on Thursday reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly more than Wednesday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday logged 279 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.
Kerala accounted for 115 of the 291 cases of infection registered today, followed by 43 in Maharashtra.
Both the deaths registered today were backlog cases in Kerala. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in any state.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,622 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,672,638 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,137,249 today, up 377 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 88 to 4,767 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.92 crore today, including 66,194 doses given in the last 24 hours.
