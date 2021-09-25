India reports 290 COVID-19 deaths, 29,616 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 25, 2021

India today reported 290 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 29,616 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had posted 318 COVID-19 deaths and 31,382 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 17,983 new cases of infection and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 19,682 cases and 152 deaths yesterday. The state accounted for more than 60% of the new cases and more than 43% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 88 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 14 days now and dropped below 30,000 againn today after staying above that level for two days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 446,658 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,624,419 today.

Of the 290 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 127, followed by 51 in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Karnataka, 13 in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 15 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Six states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,876,319, up 28,046 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.77% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country increased by 1,280 to 301,442 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 84.89 crore today, including 71.04 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.99% today, below 3% for the 92nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.86% today, below 3% for 25 consecutive days now.

