India reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases go up to 21,393

New Delhi, April 23, 2020

India today reported 29 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 681, and 922 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 21,393.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 29 new deaths included 18 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, eight in Gujarat, two in Rajasthan and one in Delhi.

Of the total 681 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 269, followed by 103 in Gujarat, 80 in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Delhi, 27 in Rajasthan, 24 in Andhra Pradesh, 23 in Telangana, 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 21,393 cases includes those who have died as well as 4,258 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 16,454 as of this evening.

Of the total of 21,393 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 5,652, followed by 2,407 in Gujarat, 2,248 in Delhi, 1,890 in Rajasthan, 1,629 in Tamil Nadu, 1,592 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,449 in Uttar Pradesh, 945 in Telangana, 813 in Andhra Pradesh, 456 in West Bengal, 438 in Kerala, 427 in Karnataka, 407 in Jammu & Kashmir, 262 in Haryana, 251 in Punjab, 143 in Bihar, 83 in Odisha, 49 in Jharkhand, 46 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 27 in Chandigarh, 18 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said four districts -- Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) --have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

