India reports 2,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 11, 2022

India today reported 2,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

However, the 54 deaths posted today included 48 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past many weeks in Kerala.

The remaining six deaths posted today included two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday logged 2,288 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths, including six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,157 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,110,586 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,566,935 today, up 2,986 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the third day today, by 143 to 19,494 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.67 crore today, including 14.83 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.61% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.74% today.

A total of 84.19 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.72 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

