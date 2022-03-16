India reports 2,876 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 98 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 16, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 2,876 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 98 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included as many as 54 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday registered 2,568 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 97 deaths, including 71 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 54 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 44, higher than the 26 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,072 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,998,938 today.

Not counting the 54 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 44 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 18 deaths in Kerala and 12 in Punjab.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,450,055 today, up 3,884 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 32,811 today, down 1,106 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 180.60 crore today, including 18.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.38% and the Weekly Positive Rate at 0.44%.

A total of 78.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.01 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

