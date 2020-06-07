India reports 287 more deaths, new high of 9,971 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 7, 2020

India today reported 287 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 6,929, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country spiked by 9,971 -- the most in a single day -- to take the total to 246,628 so far.

The latest figures mean that India now is placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom as far as total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 287 new deaths included 120 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 53 in Gujarat, 29 in Gujarat, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in West Bengal, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Rajasthan, 10 in Telangana, three in Bihar, two each in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Punjab, and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 294 -- was reported yesterday.

In Maharashtra, it was the fourth consecutive day that the state has reported 100 deaths in a single day. The 120 new deaths reported on Saturday have pushed up the toll in the state to 2,969. As many as 2,739 new positive cases were recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total to 82,968.

Of the total 120 fatalities on Saturday, 58 were recorded in Mumbai -- the worst-affected city in the country, taking the toll in the metropolis to 1,577. The total number of cases in the city shot up by 1,274 to 47,354.

Of the total of 6,929 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,969, followed by 1,219 in Gujarat, 761 in Delhi, 399 in Madhya Pradesh, 383 in West Bengal, 257 in Uttar Pradesh, 251 in Tamil Nadu, 231 in Rajasthan, 123 in Telangana, 73 in Andhra Pradesh, 59 in Karnataka, 50 in Punjab, 39 in Jammu & Kashmir, 30 in Bihar, 24 in Haryana, 15 in Kerala, 11 in in Uttarakhand, eight in Odisha, seven in Jharkhand, five each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, four each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, and one each in Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 246,628 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 119,293 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 120,406 as of this morning, up 4,464 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 5,220 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.36%, according to the data.

Of the total of 246,628 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 82,968, followed by 30,152 in Tamil Nadu, 27,654 in Delhi, 19,592 in Gujarat, 10,331 in Rajasthan, 9,733 in Uttar Pradesh, 9,228 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,738 in West Bengal, 5,213 in Karnataka, 4,915 in Bihar, 4,510 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,952 in Haryana, 3,496 in Telangana, 3,467 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,781 in Odisha, 2,515 in Punjab, 2,397 in Assam, 1,807 in Kerala, 1,303 in Uttarakhand, 1,000 in Jharkhand, 923 in Chhattisgarh, 747 in Tripura, 400 in Himachal Pradesh, 309 in Chandigarh, 267 in Goa, 157 in Manipur, 107 in Nagaland, 99 each in Ladakh and Puducherry, 47 in Arunachal Pradesh, 33 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya, 24 in Mizoram, 19 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and seven in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 8,605 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

The Ministry also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 520 and private labs has been increased to 222, making for a total of 742.

It said 1,37,938 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far in the country is 45,24,317.

NNN