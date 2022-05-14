India reports 2,858 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 14, 2022

India today reported 2,858 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 11 deaths reported today included five previousy undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

Of the six other deaths posted today, four were in Delhi and two in Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday logged 2,841 cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths, including eight previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,201 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,119,112 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,576,815 today, up 3,355 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the sixth day today, by 508 to 18,096 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.15 crore today, including 15.04 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.59% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.66% today.

A total of 84.34 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.86 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

