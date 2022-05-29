India reports 2,828 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 29, 2022

India today reported 2,828 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 14 deaths registered today included 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The lone other death posted today was in Jharkhand.

The country had yesterday logged 2,685 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths, including 32 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,586 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,153,043 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,611,370 today, up 2,035 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the sixth consecutive day today, by 779 to 17,087.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.28 crore today, including 13.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.56% today.

A total of 84.97 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.74 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

